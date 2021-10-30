UrduPoint.com

EU To Toughen Cybersecurity Requirements For Wireless Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:50 AM

EU to Toughen Cybersecurity Requirements for Wireless Devices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The European Commission has adopted an amendment to the radio equipment directive on Friday to strengthen cybersecurity requirements for wireless mobile devices.

"Today, the Commission has taken action to improve the cybersecurity of wireless devices available on the European market. As mobile phones, smart watches, fitness trackers and wireless toys are more and more present in our everyday life, cyber threats pose a growing risk for every consumer," the Commission said in a statement.

The amendment aims to "make sure that all wireless devices are safe before being sold on the EU market" by introducing new legal requirements for cybersecurity safeguards for manufacturers that they will have to take into account at the design and production stages.

The Commission noted that the new requirements will help increase the protection of citizens' privacy and personal data, lower risks of financial fraud and ensure better resilience of communication networks.

To this end, manufacturers will now need to take steps to prevent disruptions of internet services, restrict unauthorized access to personal data on wireless devices and introduce stronger user authentication to minimize risks of fraudulent electronic payments.

The new rules will come into force if the Council or the European Parliament do not raise any objections within two months since the date of their publication. After that, manufacturers will have 30 months to bring their products in line with the new requirements, until 2024.

The European Commission will assist manufacturers in this matter.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile Parliament Market All

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

4 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

4 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

4 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

5 hours ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.