EU To Unveil Plan For Dealing With 'Geopolitical Consequences' Of Ukraine Conflict In June

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The European Union will present a plan in June that will propose measures for tackling "geopolitical consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

"We have to present a plan in order to deal with the geopolitical consequences of this war and we will do it in the next Foreign Affairs Council in June," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Borrell said he was sure that the European Council would also deal with the issue at the next meeting.

