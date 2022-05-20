EU to Unveil Plan for Dealing With 'Geopolitical Consequences' of Ukraine Conflict in June

The European Union will present a plan in June that will propose measures for tackling "geopolitical consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The European Union will present a plan in June that will propose measures for tackling "geopolitical consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We have to present a plan in order to deal with the geopolitical consequences of this war and we will do it in the next Foreign Affairs Council in June," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Borrell said he was sure that the European Council would also deal with the issue at the next meeting.