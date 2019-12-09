EU to Update Arctic Policy Amid Growing International Interest

EU foreign ministers on Monday declared their newfound interest in the Arctic in light of new challenges and growing attention to it from world powers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) EU foreign ministers on Monday declared their newfound interest in the Arctic in light of new challenges and growing attention to it from world powers.

"Developments in the Arctic are progressing at rapid pace. The European Union needs to ensure that its own policy approach would take account of relevant developments," the council's conclusions read.

The 2016 doctrine, top diplomats said, should reflect the new challenges and opportunities across the Arctic, although they admitted that Arctic States were primarily responsible for its development.

"The Council... also considers that many of the issues affecting the region are of a global nature and are more effectively addressed through regional or multilateral cooperation," they added.

The ministers said the EU would continue working with the eight-member Arctic Council, which consists of Russia, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Canada and the United States.