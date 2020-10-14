EU to Use Chemical Weapons Sanctions in Navalny Case, Same as in Skripal Case - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union will use the chemical weapons sanctions regime, which was used in Skripal case, for the new restrictions linked to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

The source confirmed that EU permanent representatives had agreed six persons and one organizations for this new list.

EU leaders will not discuss the sanctions against Russia at the summit later this week, as the issue has already been discussed by foreign ministers, a source told Sputnik.