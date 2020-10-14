UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Use Chemical Weapons Sanctions In Navalny Case, Same As In Skripal Case - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

EU to Use Chemical Weapons Sanctions in Navalny Case, Same as in Skripal Case - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union will use the chemical weapons sanctions regime, which was used in Skripal case, for the new restrictions linked to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

The source confirmed that EU permanent representatives had agreed six persons and one organizations for this new list.

EU leaders will not discuss the sanctions against Russia at the summit later this week, as the issue has already been discussed by foreign ministers, a source told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

14 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

32 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

40 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.