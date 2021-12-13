UrduPoint.com

EU to Use Dissuasion, Dialogue to Prevent Crisis in Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Union will use dissuasion and dialogue to prevent an escalation of the situation in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are on the deterring mode, on the dissuasion mode in order to avoid the crisis to start. But in any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia, if it happens. But, now, we are trying to do our best in order to prevent this from happening," Borrell said ahead of the EU foreign affairs council.

Tensions are currently running high as Ukraine accused Russia of mobilizing troops at the border and preparing an invasion.

In a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, US President Joe Biden affirmed Washington's support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning of "strong economic measures" if Russia allows the situation to escalate.

The Kremlin has denied accusations of preparing to invade Ukraine and reiterated that the responsibility should not fall entirely on Russia, since NATO has been increasing its military presence near Russian borders, posing a direct threat to the country.

