EU To Withhold Support For Ethiopia In Absence Of Humanitarian Access To Tigray - Borrell

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

EU to Withhold Support for Ethiopia in Absence of Humanitarian Access to Tigray - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The European Union has made it clear to the Ethiopian government that it needs to provide humanitarian access to the Tigray region otherwise the country will not receive budget support from the bloc, High Representative Josep Borrell said Friday.

In his blog post, the official mentioned meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen last week and stating that the country's authorities must make the first step and ensure people's access to humanitarian aid.

"I also stressed that, under the current circumstances, in particular in the absence of full humanitarian access to all areas of the conflict, we have no alternative but to suspend the planned disbursement of ‚¬88 million [106.

5 million] in budget support," Borrell wrote.

The situation in Tigray has been volatile since early November when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that more than 58,000 escaped the country to nearby Sudan since November.

