EU To Work Fast On New Sanctions Against Belarus Including Lukashenko - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

EU to Work Fast on New Sanctions Against Belarus Including Lukashenko - Borrell

The European Union will work fast on the new sanctions against Belarus, which include President Alexander Lukashenko, as there is unanimity on the matter, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The European Union will work fast on the new sanctions against Belarus, which include President Alexander Lukashenko, as there is unanimity on the matter, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"The council gave its political green light to start preparation of a new sanctions package. At that time, it includes also Alexander Lukashenko himself. The technical work started immediately after the council and it will be finished soon. No member state would [have] any obstacle to that," Borrell told the European Parliament's plenary session.

