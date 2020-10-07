EU to Work Out OPCW Report-Based Position on Navalny Case During October Summit - Michel

During the October summit on October 15-16, the European Union will work out a pan-European response on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, taking into account the report of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) During the October summit on October 15-16, the European Union will work out a pan-European response on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, taking into account the report of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday in Brussels.

"We will have the occasion very soon, at our next European Council, to revert to this important question for us. We ask independent inquiry. We think indeed that we will have the occasion in ten days to assess what we will do at the European level based on the new information that we will get in the meantime," Michel said when asked about the EU's reaction to the OPCW report.