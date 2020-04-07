UrduPoint.com
EU to Work Out Road Map for Exiting COVID-19 Lockdown on Wednesday - Spokesman

The European Commission on Wednesday will work out a road map for member states to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a coordinated manner, the commission's chief spokesman said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday will work out a road map for member states to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a coordinated manner, the commission's chief spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The college [of commissioners] agenda for tomorrow. The college meeting will focus on the roadmap to exit [the lockdown period], which will be adopted tomorrow. The college will also hold a ... debate on the recovery plan," Eric Mamer said at a briefing.

He stressed that it was especially important to hammer out the bloc's "exit" strategy now.

"Some member states are beginning to look towards the first steps in terms of moving away from the measures in the weeks to come.

We feel very important that it be done in a coordinated fashion," Mamer explained.

He added that Austria and Denmark had informed the bloc about their plans to relax the curbs. The EU will now work with other member states to "ensure that these strategies be put in place in a coordinated, consistent and global fashion."

Austria announced on Monday that it planned to reopen small shops starting April 14 and larger ones on May 1. Denmark said the same day that it would reopen Primary schools and kindergartens next week.

