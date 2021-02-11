EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations With Russia - Council President

The European Union intends to coordinate its policy toward Russia with the United States and the United Kingdom, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The European Union intends to coordinate its policy toward Russia with the United States and the United Kingdom, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"We are not intimidated by Russia.

And indeed, we hope with the United States, with the UK that we can coordinate, that we can cooperate in order to be tough, in order to be firm," Michel said in a video conference organized by the Atlantic Council.

The president also noted that some of Moscow's initiatives in relation to NATO member Turkey did not always correspond to the EU or US interests.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was looking for ways to normalize relations with the European Union, as it believes that dialogue is needed despite the existing differences.