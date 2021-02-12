UrduPoint.com
EU Took Note Of Lavrov's Statement On Relations, Clarification By Kremlin - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Union has taken note of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about relations with the bloc, and of Kremlin comments on the matter, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to cut ties with the EU if it imposed sanctions threatening vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted later that the words should not be taken out of context: Russia will not be the initiator of the break-up.

"We noticed what Mr. Lavrov was quoted as saying and we noted also what Kremlin later tried to clarify what he actually meant. Regardless whether he said one thing or another, regardless whether the Kremlin tried to backtrack on it or clarified, what is important for the European Union is the following: the current state of relations between EU and Russia is not good .

.. We shape it [relations with Moscow] based on values, we shape it based on our interests, we shape it based on the respect for international law and for commitment we took on ourselves ... in international organizations ... We do it based on the principle of good neighborly relations," Stano said at a press conference.

This is exactly what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell conveyed to Lavrov during his visit to Moscow, Stano recalled.

"Mutually beneficial cooperation whenever the other side is ready for cooperation and such a dialogue," the spokesman described relations the bloc would like to have with Russia.

