EU Top Diplomat Borrell Condemns Lebanon Pager 'attacks'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned explosions of pagers carried by Lebanese Hezbollah that the group blamed on Israel.
"Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians, including children among the victims," Josep Borrell said.
"I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region."
Borrell added that the "European Union calls on all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond".
