UrduPoint.com

EU Top Diplomat Calls For Military Resolution Of Ukrainian Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 09:46 PM

EU Top Diplomat Calls for Military Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict will end on the battlefield and pledged additional 500 million euro ($543 million) from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict will end on the battlefield and pledged additional 500 million euro ($543 million) from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to Kiev.

"This war will be won on the battlefield. Additional 500 million from the #EPF are underway. Weapon deliveries will be tailored to Ukrainian needs," Borrell said on Twitter.

He suggested that the EU also increases sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the energy sector.

"On Monday, I am convening an EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss next steps," Borrell said.

On Friday, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in order to assess the situation and exchange views with the Ukrainian leadership.

The delegation also visited the town of Bucha, where the Kiev regime had staged a provocation against the Russian military.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Euro February Media From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station ..

UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

32 seconds ago
 Iran Sanctions 24 Americans Over Terrorism, Human ..

Iran Sanctions 24 Americans Over Terrorism, Human Rights Abuse

34 seconds ago
 AC inspects prices, quality of edibles in local ma ..

AC inspects prices, quality of edibles in local markets

35 seconds ago
 LCCI presents proposals for budget 2022-23

LCCI presents proposals for budget 2022-23

37 seconds ago
 First private mission reaches International Space ..

First private mission reaches International Space Station

16 minutes ago
 Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened ..

Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened in Ukraine's Bucha - Spokesma ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.