EU Top Diplomat Confirms EU Foreign Ministers Agreed To Develop New Sanctions On Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

EU Top Diplomat Confirms EU Foreign Ministers Agreed to Develop New Sanctions on Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) EU foreign ministers have agreed to move forward with new sanctions against Belarus, EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell said Thursday.

"And today we have agreed to proceed with the preparation of the next round of sanctions as a response against brutality of the authorities and in support for democratic rights of Belarusian people," Borrell told a press conference.

According to the foreign policy representative, the new sanctions will target not only individuals but also entities.

More Stories From World

