UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Top Diplomat Counts On Russia To 'Broker' Solutions To Crises Across Globe

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

EU Top Diplomat Counts on Russia to 'Broker' Solutions to Crises Across Globe

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The European Union expects Russia to apply its influence to solve the pressing international crises, including those in in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he had a teleconference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Discussed #Coronavirus international cooperation and the situations in #Ukraine, #Syria, #Libya, #JCPOA and #MEPP with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. We count on Russia to use its influence to broker political solutions, based on international rules and agreements," Borrell tweeted.

On June 30, the EU and the UN will co-chair the fourth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region," which will take place online due to the COVID-19.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Libya June

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.