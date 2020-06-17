EU Top Diplomat Counts on Russia to 'Broker' Solutions to Crises Across Globe

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The European Union expects Russia to apply its influence to solve the pressing international crises, including those in in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he had a teleconference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Discussed #Coronavirus international cooperation and the situations in #Ukraine, #Syria, #Libya, #JCPOA and #MEPP with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. We count on Russia to use its influence to broker political solutions, based on international rules and agreements," Borrell tweeted.

On June 30, the EU and the UN will co-chair the fourth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region," which will take place online due to the COVID-19.