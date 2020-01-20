(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, said Monday that the bloc's foreign ministers were to weigh in on whether to send EU troops to Libya.

When asked about the EU possibly sending troops to Libya, Borrell replied first, "A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it.

" When pressed further about the possibility, he said, "Let's see what the ministers think about it."

The Foreign Affairs Council that is about to take place will focus on Libya, Sahel and climate, Borrell said.