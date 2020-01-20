UrduPoint.com
EU Top Diplomat On Possibly Sending Troops To Libya: Let's See What Ministers Think

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:26 PM

Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, said Monday that the bloc's foreign ministers were to weigh in on whether to send EU troops to Libya

When asked about the EU possibly sending troops to Libya, Borrell replied first, "A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it.

" When pressed further about the possibility, he said, "Let's see what the ministers think about it."

The Foreign Affairs Council that is about to take place will focus on Libya, Sahel and climate, Borrell said.

