EU Top Diplomat, Palestinian Foreign Minister Discuss Situation In Middle East - EU

EU Top Diplomat, Palestinian Foreign Minister Discuss Situation in Middle East - EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki in Brussels, during which the sides discussed the relationship between the European Union and Palestine, as well as the situation in the region, the EU External Action Service said in a press release on Friday.

"[The sides] exchanged views on relations between the European Union and the Palestinian Authority. High Representative Borrell reiterated the EU's continued support to Palestinian state building," the press release read.

During the meeting, which took place on Thursday, the top diplomats also discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the US Middle East peace plan.

"High Representative Borrell stressed the EU's continued commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, welcomed the Palestinian commitment to engage in the resumption of meaningful negotiations and reiterated the EU's readiness to work with both parties [Palestine, Israel], the actors in the region and all international partners to revive a political process, in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties," the statement said.

The peace initiative was formally unveiled by US President Donald Trump in late January. Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

In early February, Borrell said that the US Palestinian-Israeli settlement initiative did not meet the parameters agreed on by the international community, and warned that the annexation of the occupied territories on the West Bank of the Jordan River would not go unnoticed. The diplomat's statement was hailed by the Palestinian Authority.

