EU Top Diplomat Says EU Cannot Find Stability Without Finding Balance With Turkey, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell, in an essay published Friday, said that the tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean posed one of the greatest challenges to the bloc in 2020 and will likely remain so for next year.

"Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey have been one of the greatest EU challenges in 2020 and this will likely remain the case for 2021. It is not surprising that the last European Council of the year, held last week, has had this as one of its main foreign policy issues for discussion," Borrell wrote in the essay published on the EU's External Action Service website.

He went on to posit that the EU could not hope to achieve stability without the right balance with its easterly neighbors, Turkey and Russia.

"Since their creation, the Ottoman and Russian Empires have been part of this equation. And today still, it is clear that the European Union will not be able to achieve stability on the continent unless it finds the right balance in its relations with Turkey and the Russian Federation," Borrell postulated.

He went on to say that a complete rethink of the relationship with Turkey was in due course as much of the political understandings between the two sides, such as the 2016 Joint Statement regarding the migrant crisis and the arms embargo on Libya, have fallen through.

EU leaders last week agreed to issue sanctions against Turkey over its exploratory drilling off the coast of Cyprus but did give details as to whom they were considering under said sanctions.

Borrell was ordered to draw up a report on the state of play of the EU's relationship with Turkey and options of how to engage the combative country, to be published no later than March. It is widely believed that Borrell will outline individuals and entities to be sanctioned by the bloc.