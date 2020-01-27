EU Top Diplomat Says Next Ministerial Meeting on Libya on Feb 17, Hopes to Attend

EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that the next ministerial meeting on Libya would take place on February 17 and expressed hope that he would be able to attend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that the next ministerial meeting on Libya would take place on February 17 and expressed hope that he would be able to attend.

"I hope to be able to attend the ministerial meeting on Libya on Febuary 17," Borrell said.

The top diplomat added that the EU side would do its best to implement the ceasefire in Libya and support the UN arms embargo. Additionally, he said he hoped to revive some of the operations the European Union has been developing in the Mediterranean.