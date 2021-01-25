UrduPoint.com
EU Top Diplomat Says No Concrete Proposal For Russia Sanctions Voiced At Foreign Council

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:42 PM

No concrete proposal regarding potential sanctions against Russia was put forward at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) No concrete proposal regarding potential sanctions against Russia was put forward at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday.

The European Parliament called for sanctions against Russia last week after opposition figure Alexey Navalny was arrested upon his arrival from Germany, for violating probation terms.

"Some raised this question, others not. But there has not been any concrete proposal on the table. For sure, the council is ready to react, as required by the circumstances, and to take appropriate actions if the circumstances require but today, there has not been any kind of proposal and, as a consequence, any kind of decision about it," Borrell said.

Navalny's supporters gathered on Saturday for unauthorized rallies across Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned against foreign meddling amid the rallies. Commenting on the West's repeated calls for Navalny's release, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it was an attempt to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal model of development.

