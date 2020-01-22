EU Top Diplomat to Visit Belgrade, Pristina in Late January - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a visit to Kosovo and Serbia in late January, Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported on Tuesday, citing a source in Brussels.

According to the news agency, Borrell is expected to start his trip with a visit to the Kosovan capital city of Pristina and then travel to Belgrade on January 30. In Addition, Borrell's meeting with local officials will reportedly focus on a resumption of the Brussels dialogue on comprehensive normalization of relations.

On January 15, Borrell reaffirmed his resolve to facilitate Belgrade-Pristina talks in phone calls with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci respectively.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008.

The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Back in 2011, the Serbian leadership agreed, under pressure from Brussels, to start negotiations with the Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. Belgrade's move was also determined by the need to bring the region closer to the EU, as well as make life there easier for Serbian citizens. As of today, the dialogue has been suspended. In October Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview that Belgrade would not resume dialogue with Pristina until 100-percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region were lifted.