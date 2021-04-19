EU Top Diplomats Did Not Discuss Expanding Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states did not talk about expanding sanctions against Moscow or expulsion of Russian diplomats during a meeting on Monday, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states did not talk about expanding sanctions against Moscow or expulsion of Russian diplomats during a meeting on Monday, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"There has not been a request for a widespread expulsion of Russian diplomats from all of our EU member states. For the time being there is no move on the field of more sanctions against Russia," Borrell said at a press briefing.