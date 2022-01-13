EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, Ukraine at Talks in Brest - Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday that chief EU diplomats will touch upon relations between the bloc, Russia and Ukraine during an informal meeting scheduled from Thursday to Friday in the French city of Brest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday that chief EU diplomats will touch upon relations between the bloc, Russia and Ukraine during an informal meeting scheduled from Thursday to Friday in the French city of Brest.

"Happy to host with @JosepBorrellF my colleagues from the 27 for an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union on Thursday and Friday in @BrestFr (Brest). This meeting will let us work on central topics for Europeans and their future: our relations with the eastern neighbors #Ukraine #Russia; building more balanced relations with China; rebuilding the partnership between the European Union & the African Union," Le Drian wrote on Twitter.

The foreign minister added that together with Defense Minister Florence Parly, they decided to set up a meeting between foreign and defense ministers of the EU.

"Having been faced with threats to the security of the EU, we are building a common course that will concretely strengthen our collective sovereignty," Le Drian said.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should engage in dialogue with Russia, which he described as "an unchanging player for this security architecture that we want to build," due to Russia's historical and geographical role.