EU Top Diplomat's Upcoming Report On Turkey May Lead To More Sanctions - Reports

Thu 17th December 2020

EU Top Diplomat's Upcoming Report on Turkey May Lead to More Sanctions - Reports

Ankara could face additional sanctions from the EU after Brussels' top diplomat, Josep Borrell, presents his report on the bilateral relations scheduled for March next year, Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported Thursday citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ankara could face additional sanctions from the EU after Brussels' top diplomat, Josep Borrell, presents his report on the bilateral relations scheduled for March next year, Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported Thursday citing sources.

EU leaders last week agreed to impose sanctions against unnamed Turkish officials over exploratory drilling off the coast of Cyprus and, at the same time, commissioned Borrell to draw up a report "on the state of play concerning the EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations and on instruments and options on how to proceed, including on the extension and the scope" of the sanctions.

According to Kathimerini, the sanctions will not be limited to individuals but may also target entities.

The news comes days after the US passed sanctions against Turkish defense officials over the purchase of Russian S-400 defense missile systems.

More Stories From World

