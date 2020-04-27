UrduPoint.com
EU Tourism Ministers Want Set Of Measures To Support Industry Hit By COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

EU Tourism Ministers Want Set of Measures to Support Industry Hit by COVID-19

Tourism ministers of the European Union's member states are calling on the bloc to devise a set of measures to prop up the industry which has been severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to an EU statement published in the aftermath of a video conference on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Tourism ministers of the European Union's member states are calling on the bloc to devise a set of measures to prop up the industry which has been severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to an EU statement published in the aftermath of a video conference on Monday.

According to the statement, the video conference was organized by the Croatian presidency of the European Council and was chaired by Croatian Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli. During the meeting, EU tourism ministers called for additional measures and enhanced coordination to prop up the industry during the health crisis, which is also having a direct impact on other economic sectors.

"The tourism sector has experienced an immense and unexpected decline in demand due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our mission is to be, as members of the European Union and as part of the most successful tourist region in the world, a leader in the recovery of tourism, which as a horizontal activity directly affects the recovery of the entire economy," Cappelli said in the statement.

According to the Croatian minister, tourism accounts for 10 percent of the EU's GDP and employs 12 percent of the bloc's workforce.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton was also in attendance and reiterated the EU leadership's calls for a "new Marshall Plan" to mitigate the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

On Wednesday, Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese stated that the country was hoping to welcome tourists in July and August, so long as hygiene measures are observed.

