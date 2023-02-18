EU Trade Commissioner to Visit US in Early March to Discuss Inflation Reduction Act

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday he was going to visit Washington in early March to resume talks on the US' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) viewed by the European Union as discriminating against European companies.

"We have a dedicated task force (between the United States and the EU to find a solution to the IRA problem). Actually in two weeks time I am planning to visit Washington DC to continue those discussions," Dombrovskis said at the Munich Security Conference.

The IRA contains elements that are discriminating against European companies, the commissioner stated, though adding that the bloc welcomed the US ambition to tackle climate change with this act.

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by US President Joe Biden in August 2022. The document provides for extended tax subsidies to purchase electric vehicles which were assembled in the US and to use batteries with domestically produced components.

Under this legislation, $370 billion will be spent on ensuring clean energy and achieving climate goals, and $64 billion on reducing the cost of medicines and health insurance. The act is designed to attract investments in the areas and reduce dependence mainly on Chinese technologies.

The European Commission has previously warned that the act "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the bloc.

In late October 2022, the EU and the US launched a joint task force to address concerns raised by the EU as regards the IRA and establish close coordination between the sides to promote sustainable green economic development and support resilient supply chains across the Atlantic.