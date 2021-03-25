EU Trade in Goods Drops by Double-Digits in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The European Union's trade in goods last year took a sizable hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with exports and imports going down by 9.4 and 11.6 percent respectively, Eurostat, the EU's official statistics bureau, said on Thursday.

"In 2020, the trade of the European Union of 27 Member States (EU) was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with significant falls observed for both exports (-9.4%) and imports (-11.6%) compared with 2019," Eurostat said in a statement.

The service added that the bloc's trade in goods balance had a surplus of 217 billion Euros ($256 billion).

"Looking at the trend over time, after recording a small deficit in 2011, the EU trade balance subsequently recorded a continuous surplus, peaking at ‚¬264 billion in 2016. The surplus decreased in 2017 and 2018, then increased again in 2019 and 2020," Eurostat observed.

As the COVID-19 epidemic was unfolding last year, many countries adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading and disrupting global trade in the process.