EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny of Foreign Investment in Strategic Firms

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) EU trade ministers agreed Thursday that all member states should implement robust screening procedures of foreign investments to preserve strategic assets at a time of pandemic-driven economic slowdown.

"Those Member States that have screening mechanisms were encouraged to make full use of them and those that do not have screening mechanisms were encouraged to set-up such mechanisms," the joint statement adopted at the informal video meeting read.

The European Commission adopted a set of guidelines last month aimed at protecting essential EU infrastructures, notably in such areas as health, medical research and biotechnology.

"While the EU remains open for and welcomes investment, we need to know who invests and for what purpose and we must use our investment screening framework to avoid a sell-off of strategic assets," Commissioner on Trade Phil Hogan said.

The EU's executive body has been building up a legislative framework for shielding vulnerable businesses that are key to the bloc's security from opportunistic takeovers. EU Commissioner on Competition Margrethe Vestager has told the FT daily that EU member states should acquire stakes to counter buyouts.