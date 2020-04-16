UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny Of Foreign Investment In Strategic Firms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:08 PM

EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny of Foreign Investment in Strategic Firms

EU trade ministers agreed Thursday that all member states should implement robust screening procedures of foreign investments to preserve strategic assets at a time of pandemic-driven economic slowdown

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) EU trade ministers agreed Thursday that all member states should implement robust screening procedures of foreign investments to preserve strategic assets at a time of pandemic-driven economic slowdown.

"Those Member States that have screening mechanisms were encouraged to make full use of them and those that do not have screening mechanisms were encouraged to set-up such mechanisms," the joint statement adopted at the informal video meeting read.

The European Commission adopted a set of guidelines last month aimed at protecting essential EU infrastructures, notably in such areas as health, medical research and biotechnology.

"While the EU remains open for and welcomes investment, we need to know who invests and for what purpose and we must use our investment screening framework to avoid a sell-off of strategic assets," Commissioner on Trade Phil Hogan said.

The EU's executive body has been building up a legislative framework for shielding vulnerable businesses that are key to the bloc's security from opportunistic takeovers. EU Commissioner on Competition Margrethe Vestager has told the FT daily that EU member states should acquire stakes to counter buyouts.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

10 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: PBM distributes cheques among deserving ..

2 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Military Doctors Discuss Approach to CO ..

2 minutes ago

Tehsil Price control committee constituted

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.