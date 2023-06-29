(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The European Union has already trained as many as 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers and plans to continue its training mission to support Kiev in the conflict with Moscow, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"Since I am in charge of the European Peace facility, I will ask the leaders to continue funding it, it is good news that we already have 3.5 billion (Euros) ($3.8 billion) more, not only for Ukraine. And we continue our training mission, almost 30,000 (Ukrainian) soldiers (have been trained)," Borrell said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

In February, the EU pledged to train a total of 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2023, although the initial goal was 15,000. Borrell said in late May that the bloc had already achieved the initial goal and would train the remaining 15,000 soldiers soon.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.