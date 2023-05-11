EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European union has trained over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers already and plans that this number will reach 30,000 by the end of the year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have been training more than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers and by the end of the year our training mission will be training about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said during the European Defence and Security Summit.