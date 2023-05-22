EU Transport Commissioner Starts Two-Day Visit to Washington - EU Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean is paying a working visit to Washington from May 22-23 to discuss support for Ukraine, transport issues, e-mobility, and other general questions, the European Commission said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean is paying a working visit to Washington from May 22-23 to discuss support for Ukraine, transport issues, e-mobility, and other general questions, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Today and tomorrow, Commissioner Adina Valean will be in Washington DC to discuss transport matters with US counterparts," the European Commission said in a statement.

On Monday, Valean is scheduled to meet with US Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg to review various issues "ranging from Solidarity Lanes and general support to Ukraine to aviation, maritime transport and e-mobility, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and innovation," the statement read.

"Later on, she will take part in a virtual fireside chat organised by the Atlantic Council about Solidarity Lanes and other transport measures to support Ukraine," the European Commission added.

On Tuesday, Valean will also meet with Nick Calio, the head of Airlines for America (A4A), and several company's members to discuss the transatlantic market outlook and progress in aviation sustainability, the EU executive body said.

Later in the day, the commissioner will deliver a speech at the lunch event of Meridian Corporate Council and meet with representatives of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the statement read.

In May 2022, the European Commission launched the Solidarity Lanes scheme, which aims to assist Ukraine in exporting its agricultural goods via land routes in Europe amid the military operation launched by Russia.