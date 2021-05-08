UrduPoint.com
EU Travel Certificates On Track For June Launch - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU Travel Certificates on Track for June Launch - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The European Union is on track to launch travel certificates in June, with political agreement possible by the end of May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

"I am glad to report that the legal and the technical work on EU travel certificate, the vaccination certificate is on track for the system to be operational in June," von der Leyen told a press conference.

According to von der Leyen, the EU "can realistically aim to have a political agreement by the end of this month."

