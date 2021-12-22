UrduPoint.com

EU Travelers To Finland Must Have Negative PCR Test From December 28 - Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland will reestablish border control with other EU countries and will require travelers arriving from the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from December 28, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters

On Tuesday, the Finnish government had a seven-hour long discussion on new COVID-19 restrictive measures due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The prime minister announced the new requirement at a short briefing after the meeting.

"From December 28, internal border control will be reestablished at the borders. A negative COVID-19 test will be required at the internal borders," Marin said.

Restaurants will be operating on December 24, the Christmas Eve, until 10 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), the sale of alcohol will be available until 9 p. m., the prime minister said. From December 28 and for the next three weeks, restaurants will close at 6 p.m., the sale of alcohol will stop at 5 p. m.

Finland reported around 13,400 new COVID-19 cases from December 13-19, while the number of detected cases last week was around 10,600. As of December 20, the total number of the Omicron variant cases was 83.

Over 80% of people aged 12 and over have received two vaccine doses, and more than 10% have also received a booster shot.

