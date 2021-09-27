EU Tried to Push Around 2,300 Migrants to Belarus Over 1 Week - Belarusian Border Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Over the past week, the European Union made attempts to push over 150 groups of migrants comprising around 2,300 people from the EU to the Belarusian territory, Belarusian State Border Committee Chairman Anatoly Lappo said on Monday.

"Over the past week, there were about 150 groups, somewhat around 2,300 people. Maybe (they tried to force some of them out to Belarus) two or three times," Lappo said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.