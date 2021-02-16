UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Tries To Prevent Covid Border Chaos

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:28 AM

EU tries to prevent Covid border chaos

The European Commission urged better coordination between EU members on Monday, a day after Germany imposed border measures to stem the spread of new coronavirus variants

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Commission urged better coordination between EU members on Monday, a day after Germany imposed border measures to stem the spread of new coronavirus variants.

The EU executive said it was sending letters to all 27 members to highlight travel recommendations they had agreed to last October to prevent the chaos seen at the start of the pandemic, when unilateral closures snarled traffic and freight.

Germany has been filtering crossings from Austria and the Czech Republic since Sunday in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus variants that emerged in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

And Germany said on Monday it would not rule out doing the same on its border with France, where the South African variant is gaining ground in the eastern Moselle region.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin was "continuing to monitor the situation", adding that pandemic measures were under constant review.

He said border closures were a "last resort" but insisted Germany had to do everything it could to stop the new variants spreading as quickly in Germany as they had elsewhere.

Earlier, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune had urged Germany not to close the border.

"We will do everything to avoid an uncoordinated decision and a nasty surprise," said Beaune.

He added that any border closures should be introduced in coordination with France and include as "wide-reaching exceptions as possible" to protect cross-border workers.

Related Topics

Europe France Traffic Germany Berlin Same Austria Brazil United Kingdom Czech Republic South Africa Angela Merkel October Border Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

14 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

44 minutes ago

Iran Informs IAEA About Plans to Limit Organizatio ..

6 seconds ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Govt committed to strengthen interfaith harmony

8 seconds ago

One killed, five injured in separate incidents

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.