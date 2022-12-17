UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU, Troika 'Deeply Concerned' by Escalation of Violence in South Sudan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The European Union and the Troika - comprising the United States, Norway and the United Kingdom - on Friday issued a statement that they are "deeply concerned" about the escalation of violence in the Upper Nile and Jonglei regions of South Sudan.

"Members of the Troika and EU are deeply concerned by an escalation in violence in Upper Nile and Jonglei, South Sudan, where there have been reports of scores of civilians killed and around 50,000 displaced," the statement said.

The reports of killings and destruction of homes and livelihood are horrifying and cannot go unaddressed, the statement said.

The impact of the violence on the already severe humanitarian situation is devastating communities and their access to health and education services, the statement also said.

"It is clear that South Sudan's transitional leaders bear a share of the responsibility for the escalation of this violence, and Primary responsibility for ending it. The Troika and EU urgently call on South Sudan's transitional leaders to act now to end the violence and protect civilians," the statement added.

The European Union and the Troika are also calling on the South Sudan authorities to allow and facilitate the safe access and delivery of humanitarian assistance to Upper Nile and Jonglei State, according to the statement.

