EU Trusts in Diplomatic Resolution of Europe Crisis While Preparing Sanctions - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union believes that the security crisis in Europe, specifically the situation around Ukraine, can be resolved by diplomatic efforts, but is preparing sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We still believe that the diplomatic (way) out of the crisis is possible. But in parallel, we have accelerated the work on restrictive measures ... including sectoral, financial, and individual sanctions that would be adopted in close coordination with allied countries in Europe and across the Atlantic in case of military aggression," Borrell told the European Parliament after a debate on the situation around Ukraine and relations between the EU and Russia.

At the same event, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia will be countered with a swift response should it attempt aggression against Ukraine.

"And we are not just talking about freezing assets and banning travels for Russian individuals. Russia's strategic interest is to diversify its economy... For this, they need technologies in which we have a global leadership," von der Leyen said, adding that Russia depends on high-tech supplies from Europe.

Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of invasion. Russia has rejected these accusations, saying that it was not threatening anyone. Moreover, Russia warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of Donbas.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea after completion of military drills.