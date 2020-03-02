UrduPoint.com
EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Fosters Permanent State Of Emergency On Greek Islands - MSF

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Head of Mission in Greece, Stephan Oberreit, told Sputnik on Monday that the 2016 migrant deal sealed between Turkey and the European Union to contain the migration flow de facto never worked and only kept the Greek islands in a permanent state of emergency

"Greece was never prepared to receive and host high numbers of refugees and what is happening to the Greek islands is a direct result of the EU-Turkey deal, which is obviously not working, as well a result of the European member-states who have left Greece alone to deal with the so-called refugee crisis," Oberreit said.

The Greek authorities estimated on Sunday that some 15,500 migrants tried to cross over into Europe since Saturday night after Turkey said it would no longer stop people fleeing escalation in Syria from trying to reach their desired destinations in the EU.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe is not doing enough to provide aid and resettlement for EU-bound migrants.

"Our teams see and treat every day the consequences of a state of permanent emergency created by the European policies of containment and the EU Turkey deal. ... There is no way to address the current global displacement by denying it and trying to keep people away at any cost. This is completely unrealistic and only leads to inhumane measures and policies," Oberreit added.

Under the 2016 migrant deal, Ankara vowed to help the European Union contain the migration flow. In particular, it pledged to take back all illegal migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

