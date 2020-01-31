EU turns page on Brexit and moves on to trade talks

A resolute European Union sought Friday to turn the page on Brexit and move on to negotiating a looser, less favourable trading relationship with its departing British partner

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A resolute European Union sought Friday to turn the page on Brexit and move on to negotiating a looser, less favourable trading relationship with its departing British partner.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier will present his draft negotiating directives to the media on Monday as Brussels prepares to take a tough stance on defending its single market.

"We want to have the best possible relationship with the United Kingdom, but it will never be as good as membership," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Our union has gained political impetus and has become a global economic powerhouse," she said, just hours before the British flag was due to be lowered outside the European Parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has made it clear that Brexit means it will be free to diverge from EU laws on goods standards, working practices and the environment.

But European Union leaders warn that the more Britain moves away from EU regulations, the less access it will have to the bloc's huge market of around 440 million consumers.