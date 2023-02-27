EU, UK Agree on New Trade Deal Within Northern Ireland Protocol Framework - Reports

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on a new trade deal within the Northern Ireland Protocol framework, Sky News reported, citing a senior UK government source

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day to discuss the details of the new agreement, according to the broadcaster.