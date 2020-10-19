EU-UK Committee Agrees to 'Significantly Intensify' Post-Brexit Talks, to Meet in November

The EU-UK Joint Committee to oversee the implementation of the withdrawal deal agreed on Monday to "significantly" step up their contacts in the run-up to the looming end of the transition period and hold its next meeting in mid-November, the European Commission said

The committee held its fourth regular meeting in London on Monday amid a deadlock in trade talks and threats by United Kingdom to end the transition period without a deal.

"It was agreed that contacts at all levels will significantly intensify. It was also agreed that the next meeting of the Joint Committee would take place in mid-November," the commission said.