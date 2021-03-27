EU, UK embassies in Myanmar condemn killings on Armed Forces Day

The embassies of the European Union and the United Kingdom condemned the killing of "unarmed civilians" in Myanmar on Saturday, coinciding with the junta's Armed Forces Day

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The embassies of the European Union and the United Kingdom condemned the killing of "unarmed civilians" in Myanmar on Saturday, coinciding with the junta's Armed Forces Day.

"This 76th Myanmar Armed Forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour.

The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts," the EU embassy in Yangon said on social media.

Former colonial power Britain also said that the security forces "have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians".