EU, UK Expand Sanctions on Myanmar Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union and the United Kingdom announced on Monday fresh sanctions on Myanmar's officials and companies with ties to the military, which seized power in February.

"Alongside our allies, we are placing sanctions on companies linked to Myanmar's military junta, targeting the finances of this illegitimate regime," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The EU imposed sanctions on eight people ” ministers, deputy ministers and the attorney general ” as well as four state-owned or state-controlled entities. Asset freezes and funding curbs now apply to 43 individuals and 6 entities.

The EU said that sanctions on the Myanma Gems Enterprise, Myanma Timber Enterprise and the Forest Products Joint Venture Corporation were aimed at "restricting the junta's ability to profit from Myanmar's natural resources.

The UK sanctions targeted the Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, the junta's key sources of revenue, and the State Administration Council, its ruling body which London accuses of attempts to "undermine democracy and brutally suppress Myanmar's civilians."