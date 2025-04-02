EU, UK Fine Carmakers Nearly $600 Million Over Recycling Cartel
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Antitrust authorities in the EU and Britain on Tuesday fined a cartel involving some of the world's biggest carmakers about 550 million Euros ($594 million) for preventing competition on vehicle recycling.
The European Commission said 15 manufacturers, including BMW, Ford, Jeep maker Stellantis and Volkswagen, and an industry group colluded to avoid paying car dismantlers and lower consumer pressure to recycle more, the commission said.
It fined the participants, who admitted their involvement and agreed to settle the case a total of about 458 million euros.
"We have taken firm action against companies that colluded to prevent competition on recycling," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.
A parallel probe by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reached similar conclusions, fining 10 companies and two trade bodies, more than £77 million ($99 million).
The cartel was revealed by Mercedes-Benz, which participated in it but received immunity -- and avoided hefty fines across both sides of the Channel -- for cooperating with the authorities.
The European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), an industry lobby group, acted as facilitator, organising meetings and contacts between the manufacturers, the commission said.
The group acknowledged that the infringement "should not have occurred" but said it "neither produced consumer harm nor reduced innovation."
"Manufacturers have continued to improve car recyclability and today, almost 90 percent of the parts and materials in cars scrapped in the EU are reused and recycled," an ACEA spokesperson said.
- 'Buyers' cartel' -
Under EU rules, car owners must be able to dispose off old or damaged cars that are no longer fit for use with a dismantler at no cost, with manufacturers picking up the bill if needed.
Car buyers must also be informed about the "recycling performance" of new cars.
But the companies involved, which also included Toyota, Suzuki, Volvo, Honda, Renault, Mitsubishi and Opel, coordinated to avoid paying dismantlers, sharing sensitive information on individual agreements.
The behaviour, which also breached British competition rules, amounted to a "buyers' cartel" as recycling firms were "unable to negotiate a price with manufacturers", the CMA said.
The carmakers also agreed not to promote how much of a vehicle could be recycled, recovered and reused and how much recycled material was used in new cars.
"Their goal was to prevent consumers from considering recycling information when choosing a car, which could lower the pressure on companies to go beyond legal requirements," the commission said.
The infringements spanned from 2002 to 2017, it added.
"These car manufacturers coordinated for over 15 years to avoid paying for recycling services," Ribera said.
"We will not tolerate cartels of any kind, and that includes those that suppress customer awareness and demand for more environmental-friendly products."
Recent Stories
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
More Stories From World
-
EU, UK fine carmakers nearly $600 million over recycling cartel6 minutes ago
-
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief6 minutes ago
-
Trump 'perfecting' new tariffs as nervous world braces26 minutes ago
-
Putin receives Bosnia's wanted Serb leader Dodik in Kremlin36 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 2,700, nation halts to honour victims56 minutes ago
-
Death toll 21 in India firework factory blast: officials1 hour ago
-
Samarkand Summit to mark historic milestone in Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek president1 hour ago
-
Last US soldier who went missing in Lithuania found dead: US army2 hours ago
-
Digging for box office gold, 'A Minecraft Movie' hits cinemas3 hours ago
-
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support4 hours ago
-
UN says has seen no blockage of aid to Myanmar quake victims4 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign historic treaty for regional cooperation, mutual prosperity5 hours ago