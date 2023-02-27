UrduPoint.com

EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' In Northern Ireland Protocol Negotiations - Sunak

Published February 27, 2023

EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ireland Protocol Negotiations - Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday that the EU and UK have made a "decisive breakthrough" in the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday that the EU and UK have made a "decisive breakthrough" in the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"This afternoon I welcomed ( European Commission) President von der Leyen to Windsor to continue our discussions on the Northern Ireland protocol, I am pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough," Sunak said at a joint press conference with von der Leyen in London.

The prime minister explained that the original Protocol will be changed.

"Together we have changed the original Protocol and we are today announcing the new Windsor framework," Sunak added.

