EU, UK May Hold Brexit Talks Via Video Link Due to COVID-19 - Joint Statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom have canceled talks on post-Brexit partnership that were scheduled for next week in London due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and are now mulling holding them via a video link, the negotiators said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement comes a day after the World Health Organization called the situation with the virus spread a pandemic. The virus, which has hit over 110 countries, has already canceled or put in danger scores of mass public events, ministerials and summits.

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled.

Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences," the joint statement said.

The UK left the EU on January 31, after more than three years of negotiations. A transition period is currently in force that gives London and Brussels time to strike a number of agreements, the most important of which is a trade deal. The transition period is to end on December 31.