EU, UK, NATO Leaders To Hold Feb 3 Defence Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) EU leaders will gather in Belgium on February 3 for an exceptional defence "retreat" involving Britain's prime minister and NATO's secretary general, two weeks after Donald Trump returns to the White House.
The talks will come at a crucial juncture, with key Ukraine backers Britain and the EU warily eyeing Trump's promises to put a swift end to the conflict after taking power on January 20. Trump has also demanded NATO members raise their defence spending.
"Europe needs to assume greater responsibility for its own defence," European Council chief Antonio Costa wrote Monday in a letter inviting EU heads of state and government to the talks at Limont Castle, an hour outside Brussels.
"I believe we share a similar assessment of the threats Europe is facing," Costa told member states -- with Russia's aggression against Ukraine spelling the return of "high-intensity war" to the continent, along with a surging threat from hybrid and cyber-attacks against member states.
"Peace in Europe depends on Ukraine winning a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," Costa underlined, warning that the geopolitical outlook for the bloc would "remain challenging in the foreseeable future".
Trump takes power nearly three years after Russia's invasion as Ukraine's fatigued forces are being pushed back on the front line.
The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reiterated last week that she hopes the United States will maintain its support for Kyiv -- but that if not, Europe was ready to take the lead.
Costa extended an official invitation last month for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to join the February meeting -- as his Labour party pushes to "reset" relations with the EU after years of post-Brexit rancour.
NATO's secretary general, Mark Rutte, will also attend to "discuss the most pressing defence-related issues, in particular our support for Ukraine, as well as EU-NATO cooperation", Costa said.
"We have a common interest in doing more and better at European level," he wrote in his letter to leaders.
Recent Stories
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kh ..
More Stories From World
-
EU, UK, NATO leaders to hold Feb 3 defence talks5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says fightback bodes well for Grand Slam record bid2 hours ago
-
Djokovic joins Alcaraz, Sinner in Australian Open second round2 hours ago
-
US says Gaza deal 'can get done this week'2 hours ago
-
Heavy fighting rocks Gaza amid rising hope for truce deal2 hours ago
-
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind2 hours ago
-
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert2 hours ago
-
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power2 hours ago
-
Belgian national strike disrupts flights, trains, schools2 hours ago
-
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hits southwestern Japan7 hours ago
-
Forest are Premier League title contenders, says Liverpool's Slot9 hours ago
-
Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey9 hours ago