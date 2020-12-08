EU, UK Reach Agreement in Principle on All Parts of Withdrawal Deal - Sefcovic

The European Union and the United Kingdom have reached agreement in principle on all issues related to the post-Brexit relationship deal, Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission of the Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said Tuesday

Sefcovic and UK's Michael Gove, who serve as the co-chairs of the EU-UK Joint Committee, met this week to discuss the outstanding issues.

The UK government said earlier in the day it would drop parts of contentious Internal Market Bill after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the European Union.

"Following the intensive and constructive work over the past few weeks, chancellor Gove and I were able to reach an agreement in principle on all issues," Sefcovic told a press conference.