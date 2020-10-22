UrduPoint.com
EU, UK Sanction 2 Russian Citizens, 1 Organization On Charges Of Cyberattacks On Bundestag

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:44 PM

The European Union and the United Kingdom sanctioned on Thursday one Russian entity and two Russian citizens, including Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, over their alleged involvement in the organization of cyberattacks on the German parliament in spring 2015

The sanctioned entity is the 85th Main Centre for Special Services (GTsSS) of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and the second sanctioned person is its officer Dmitry Badin.

"Those persons and that body are responsible for or were involved in cyber-attacks with a significant effect which constitute an external threat to the Union or its Member States, in particular the cyber-attack against the German Federal parliament (Deutscher Bundestag) which took place in April and May 2015," the Official Journal of the EU says.

The UK also imposed sanctions, which include an asset freeze and UK travel ban, taking effect immediately.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted Western accusations of cyberattacks.

