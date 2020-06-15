EU, UK to End Transition Period on December 31, UK Declines Extension - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom will end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 as the United Kingdom does not want to ask for an extension, the joint EU-UK statement said Monday.

"The Parties noted the UK's decision not to request any extension to the transition period.

The transition period will therefore end on 31 December 2020, in line with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement," the statement read.

The document was released after a videoconference of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of the European Council Charles Michel, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli