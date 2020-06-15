UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, UK To End Transition Period On December 31, UK Declines Extension - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

EU, UK to End Transition Period on December 31, UK Declines Extension - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom will end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 as the United Kingdom does not want to ask for an extension, the joint EU-UK statement said Monday.

"The Parties noted the UK's decision not to request any extension to the transition period.

The transition period will therefore end on 31 December 2020, in line with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement," the statement read.

The document was released after a videoconference of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of the European Council Charles Michel, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union David United Kingdom December 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

31 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

34 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

56 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

56 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.